Kwara doctors begin 7-day warning strike over poor remuneration

Medical doctors in the employment of the Kwara state government have commenced a 7-day warning strike over poor remuneration.

This is just as the state government is asking the doctors to be considerate in their demand as the Governor has already approved 70% salary adjustment for them.

The doctors declared the commencement of the strike after an emergency congress.

Chairman of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners, Dr Saka Agboola disclosed that the association has been engaging the government over their working conditions and remuneration but to no avail.

He said the one-week working strike will afford the leadership of the association to further engage the government.

Government in its reaction appealed to the striking doctors to look at the bigger picture and consider the financial standing of the state government.

