The Customs led Joint Border Operations Drill in charge of the North Central States has intercepted various illegal goods worth one hundred and seven million six hundred and sixty-nine thousand eight hundred and forty-three naira (#107, 669,843) within the last 24 days of its operation in the Zone.

The Coordinator of the Team, Comptroller Olugboyega Peters who disclosed this during a press briefing in Ilorin the Kwara State capital, said the die-hard smugglers now devised other means to carry out their nefarious activities as they now use scrap vehicles, tricycles and bicycles to smuggle goods.

Kwara, Kogi, Niger, and Benue States, Comptroller Olugboyega Peters maintained that the unwavering synergy between the host communities and security agencies led to the seizures of the items which include 961 bags of foreign rice concealed in bags of local rice, 12 used vehicles, 7 new motorcycles, 45 used motorcycles and a tanker loaded with 33,000 liters of Petroleum intercepted at Bukoro Axis of Kwara State.

Mr. Peters however warned smugglers to desist from the illegal act as the Yuletide period draws nearer or face the wrath of the law.