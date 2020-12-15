Dr Kudus Adebayo has emerged the winner of the Professor Rahmon Bello best Ph.D. thesis award of the Institute of Africa Diaspora Studies Centre.

Adebayo holds a University of Ibadan Ph.D. in sociology and through his thesis titled, ‘Migration and Settlement Experiences of Nigerians in Guangzhou,’ China won him the award.

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe,, made the announcement on Monday.

Professor Ogundipe said the competition was organised to showcase researches locally and globally.

“We are glad that the University under the Institute was able to organise this; the person that got the award is not even from the University of Lagos. That is what the competition is all about, to showcase research locally and globally and also to let people know that we are not a local university that is only talking about our own products.

“The University is going to continue to support demand-driven research. We want to showcase the skill and potential that we have deposited in this university, in terms of our academic staffs, non-teaching staff, students and also our partners, so by next year you’ll see more and hear more of the University of Lagos.”

While speaking, the former VC UNILAG, who was named after the award, Prof. Rahamon Bello, explained that the award was necessary to appreciate the tedious efforts of researchers, especially in the Arts.

“It is a lot of work to write a Ph.D. thesis, particularly those in the Arts; it has been so tough and difficult to find places where they get rewarded. This award is now a platform for many of them to do Ph.D. and do good research.”