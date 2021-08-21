Kogi State Students studying in the University of Jos and other higher institutions in Plateau State have been successfully evacuated by the state government, the evacuation became necessary following the recent attacks and unrest in Plateau State particularly in Jos North Local Government area and the closing down of the University of Jos by the School management.

The students returned in buses with heavy security escorts provided by the State Government on Friday.

The evacuation was as a result of the directive of Governor Yahaya Bello mandating that everything necessary must be done to return the students safely back home.

While describing the event on the Plateau as unfortunate, the governor assured the students of their quick return to school, noting that the authority in Plateau State was on top of the situation to restore law and order in the state.

The Governor praised the students for their orderly conduct and patience during the unfortunate incident.