Former Military Governor of old Oyo, General Adetunji Idowu Olurin, is dead.

Olurin, who governed Oyo from 1985-1988, was born in Ilaro,Ogun state on December 3,1944.

He re[portedly passed away on Saturday morning at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital(LUTH) after a brief illness.

General Olurin also served as the Field Commander of the ECOMOG Peace keeping Force in Liberia between 1992 to 1993.

He attended the Nigerian Defence Academy.

After his retirement from the military, he went into farming and later joined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on which platform he contested the Ogun governorship election in 2011 but lost to Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

He is survived by a wife and children.