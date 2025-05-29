Usman Ododo, Governor of Kogi State, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his second anniversary in office, praising his bold reforms and creative leadership.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Ismaila Isah, Governor Ododo described Tinubu’s leadership as a source of national resilience and renewal, noting that the President’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” has resulted in significant economic recalibration and purpose-driven governance.

“Today marks two years of visionary leadership under our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. His bold reforms have rekindled hope and inspired confidence in critical sectors of our economy,” Governor Ododo stated.

The Governor commended the administration’s achievements in areas such as fuel subsidy removal, forex unification, and financial reforms, crediting these policies for stabilizing the economy and boosting investor confidence.

He further highlighted the impact of initiatives like the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative, the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, and strategic efforts in agriculture, technology, and food security.

According to Ododo, Kogi State aligns fully with the federal government’s direction by investing in infrastructure, healthcare, and education while supporting clean energy initiatives such as youth training in CNG technology.

He also announced plans to introduce intra-city bus services in Lokoja as part of the benefits of Tinubu’s reforms at the grassroots level.

He reaffirmed Kogi State’s commitment to supporting the federal agenda and translating national reforms into opportunities for the people.