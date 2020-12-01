Traditional rulers in Ondo State have described the killing of Olufon of Ifon, Oba Isreal Adeusi, by yet to be identified gunmen as a taboo in Yoruba land.

The Ondo monarchs said the murder of late Oba Adeusi was an unfortunate development which people of good conscience in the state must condemn.

The monarchs spoke through the Chairman, Ondo State Council of Obas, His Majesty, Oba Dr. Frederick Akinruntan, the Olugbo of Ugbo.

Oba Akinruntan stated that all efforts must be put in place to ensure that the sacred status of Yoruba royal fathers is not demystified by insecurity.

The Olugbo of Ugbo urged Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to use the machinery of the state to stem the tide of rising insecurity in the state.

Oba Israel Adeusi was shot dead last week by suspected bandits when he was returning from meeting of traditional rulers in Akure, the State capital.