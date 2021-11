The Abducted Principal, Vice Principal and two other teachers of Auga community Grammar school in Akoko northeast local government area of Ondo state have be released.

A source confirmed that they were released at Imoga very close Ibillo in Akoko Edo local government of Edo state.

They were Kidnapped five days ago with various demands for negotiations.

Their abductors had last week demanded for 35 million naira ransom.