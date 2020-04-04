Britain’s main opposition Labour party on Saturday announced that Keir Starmer has been elected as its new leader.

Keir Starmer, 57, replaces Jeremy Corbyn who resigned after a crushing defeat at the last election which took place in December.

The change in leadership comes as the country battles its own Coronavirus crisis and amid calls to improve public services, such as the National Health Service currently under strain.

In Starmer’s victory statement he said “It is the honour and the privilege of my life to be elected as leader of the Labour Party. It comes at a moment like none other in our lifetime.”

“Under my leadership we will engage constructively with the government, not opposition for opposition’s sake. Not scoring party political points or making impossible demands. But with the courage to support where that’s the right thing to do.”

Keir Starmer won 56% of the vote to beat Rebecca Long-Bailey, an ally of former leader Jeremy Corbyn, and Lisa Nandy.