Kebbi State Government has donated six Hilux patrol vehicles and thirty motorcycles to the 8th Division of the Nigeria Army Sokoto towards bolstering security and enhancing its operational capability.

The vehicles were handed over to the Commander, One Brigade Gusau, Brigadier- General Isyaku Owolabi Olatunji who represented the General Officer Commanding, GOC, Major General Usman Yusuf by the Special Adviser on Security to Governor Bagudu, Major Garba Rabiu Kamba (Rtd).

According to a statement signed by the Special Adviser Media to the Governor, Yahaya Sarki, the patrol vehicles were delivered to the troops at Government House while the Brigade Commander took possession of the motorcycles at cabinet office in Birnin Kebbi.

On the occasion, the Security Adviser, Major Rabiu-Kamba (rtd) said the gesture was in furtherance of commitment by the administration of Governor Atiku Bagudu to facilitate the performance of the Army in eliminating banditry in Kebbi State and neighboring States in the North-West Zone.

He said the governor was fully satisfied about the gallantry displayed by the troops and success recorded in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminality nationwide .

Receiving the vehicles, Brigade Commander, One Brigade Nigerian Army , Gusau, Brigadier-General , Isyaku Owolabi Olatunji expressed appreciation to the Government and people of Kebbi State for their support to the Army on behalf of the General Officer Commanding GOC, 8th Division, the Chief of Army Staff and the the Chief of Defense Staff .

Brigadier General Olatunji specifically thanked Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for his sympathy visit to One Battalion Dukku Barracks, Birnin Kebbi, to condole with the families of the soldiers who died in active Service early this week as well as show compassion to those who sustained injury.

On behalf of the Nigerian Army High Command , the Brigade Commander expressed profound appreciation to the governor for also donating large amount of money to the families of the fallen heroes and wounded soldiers now recieving treatment.

He said that the motorcycles donated by the Kebbi State Government would be deployed for patrol purposes in areas facing security challenges, such as Makuku, Maga and Dankolo.