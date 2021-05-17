The Kaduna State Government has said that the conditions that compelled its decision to rightsize have not been altered by the NLC’s campaign of economic and social sabotage.

Kaduna State Government in a press statement signed by the special adviser to the governor on media and communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, said it remains firmly committed to using all the resources it can generate to serve the interests of the majority of its citizens, putting the many ahead of the few.

The unlawful actions and reckless statements that define the NLC’s assault on the rights of the people of Kaduna State, are a needless exercise in futility.

Desperate actions undertaken by the NLC according to the statement include unlawful trespass on government facilities, and attempts to prevent officers from signing attendance registers.

The Kaduna State Government said that despite these actions, the state government has guaranteed access to the State Secretariat and other government offices.

Advertisement

KDSG said it intends to continue running its operations in the service to the people, despite the futile efforts of the NLC to impede it.

The State Executive Council also held its regular weekly meeting to discuss policy matters germane to the progress of the state and the welfare of its people.

In addition to shutting down electricity, the NLC has also shut healthcare access for several of the citizens of Kaduna State.

The statement added that the NLC has closed several hospitals and chased away the patients from General hospitals in Kawo, Tudun-Wada, Kafanchan, Giwa, Rigasa, Kakuri and Sabon Tasha that were also illegally locked.

The NLC according to him also shut rural hospitals and primary health centres in Kwoi, Turunku and other locations across the state.

Advertisement

The State government said preventing patients from receiving treatment in public health facilities does not qualify as a pro-people action.

The State Government added that it is documenting all these violations of the Miscellaneous Offences Act and the Trade Union Act.

The government said it shares the pain of the people of Kaduna State amidst the avalanche of unlawful conduct by the NLC and appeals to all residents to remain calm and vigilant.

It disclosed that it should be obvious that the resort to coercion and imposition of restraints on the personal freedom and comfort of citizens confirm that this is a campaign of sabotage, not an industrial action by the NLC.

KDSG said it welcomes the visit by the leaders of the Trade Union Congress who met with the State Head of Service, Bariatu Y. Mohammed, on Monday morning.

Advertisement

Hajiya Bariatu commended the constructive attitude of the TUC delegation led by Barrister Musa Lawal, its Secretary-General. The Head of Service also disclosed that all officers from GL 14 upwards are expected at their duty posts as usual.