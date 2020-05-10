Barely one week after the death of Emir of Rano, Kano State has lost another monarch, Dan’iya of Kano, Yusuf Bayero to an undisclosed ailment. Yusuf Bayero was the district head of Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of Kano.

The traditional titile holder was the first district head Ajingi Local Government Area in the history of Kano state.

He adds to the list of prominent citizens who had lost their lives recently in Kano.

There has been a mysterious spike in the number of deaths in the city, according to numerous reports which have suggested the symptoms of people who died are similar to those of Covid-19.