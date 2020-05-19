Kano State Government has reviewed the recently extended lockdown of Kano state by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 for another two weeks.

The Information commissioner, Muhammad Garba, said already, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has directed the state Hisbah Board to hold meetings with Imams and deploy its personnel to Friday (Jumu’at mosques) across the state to ensure that worshipers comply with personal hygiene through maintaining social distancing, hand washing with soap, use of hand sanitizers and face masks.

Mr Garba revealed this in a statement made available to TVC News.

He said the partial lift on the lockdown will now be by three days, Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 10:00am and 2:00pm with a total relief of 12 hours per week as earlier recommended by the Presidential Task Force.

The commissioner also said the government considers it convenient to allow the conduct of Eid Prayers on the Sallah day in all the five Emirates in the state during which restriction of movement has been lifted from 6:00am to 2:00pm under strict observance of safety and prevention protocols.