Kano State Government has reduced salary of public office holders by half because of the shortfall in federation account and internally generated revenue due to COVID-19. The reduction is with immediate effect.

The slash was announced by Chief Press Secretary to the Kano State Governor, Abba Anwar and made available to TVC News.

According to the statement would, both the Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, his deputy Nasiru Gawuna amongst other top senior government officials.

Other affected government officials are local government council chairmen, deputy chairmen, elected councillors, supervisory councillors amongst others.