Kano U17 Basketball team has emerged champions at the maiden edition of Noah Dallaji Legacy U17 Basketball Tournament.

The keenly contested final match saw the ‘Sai Masu Gida’ taking the lead from the 1st quarter beaten Kaduna with 4 point gap (17-13) to beat the North Central team (74-72).

Home boy, Sani Danger took the crowd by storm when he stepped on the stage at the end of the first quarter.

The people of Kano state are happy to see their own perform at the finals of the maiden edition of Noah Dallaji Legacy U17 Basketball Tournament.