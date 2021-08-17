Organisers of the Aisha Buhari cup are confident that the tournament will help improve the quality of women football in Africa.

Speaking on TVC News, the Director of Organisation, Aisha Falode, said plans are on top gear to ensure a successful hosting of the event.

She added that the committee will cash in on the opportunity provided by the football showpiece to boldly underscore Nigeria’s competence in organising a major event.

The Six-Nation Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament is scheduled to hold in Lagos, Nigeria from September 14-20, 2021.