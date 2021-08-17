The former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, who died in the early hours of Tuesday, has been buried at the Gudu cemetery, Abuja.

It was conducted in line with the COVID-19 protocol.

Before he was buried, prayers were held for the deceased at the Sheikh Khalid mosque in the nation’s capital with family members, friends and political associates in attendance.

Those who attended the prayer session include the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso among others.

Senator Mantu was elected deputy president of the Senate in 2001 under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), a position he held till 2007 when he did not return to the Senate.