Kano state government has discharged 16 more COVID-19 patients from its facilities after testing negative for the virus twice.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the state commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba and made available to TVC News.

The commissioner noted that with the development Kano has now discharged 22 patients.

According to him, among the discharged patients were Professor Abdulrazak Garba Habeeb of the Department of Medicine, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Bayero University, Kano who is also the co-chair, state Task Force on COVID-19; Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, the state commissioner for Health among others.

The commissioner pointed out that all the patients have tested negative for the disease after the two follow up tests and have therefore reached full recovery.

He advised the public to continue to observe the strictest personal hygiene through regular hand washing, use of face mask and social distancing.