The attention of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission has been drawn to very dangerous fake news circulating about Kainji Dam.

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatoy Commission has decsribed news circulating on social media about the pruported collapse of the nations’ premier hydropower facility, the Kainji Dam in Niger state as fake news.

In a statement signed by its director general,Chdid Izuwah, the commission says the Kainji Hydropower facility is working well and has been concessioned to Mainstream Energy solutions.

It added that Mainstream’s responsibility includes safe custody of the entire dam structure and appurtenances.

The ICRC boss added that being the statutory agency responsible for pre and post contract regulation of PPPs and concessions has continued regular technical and other compliance monitoring of the Kainji Concession.

Advertisement

The ICRC said it can confirm that the integrity of Kainji Dam is intact and the facility is operating flawlessly and injecting lowest-cost power to the national grid.

it said that During its last compliance monitoring visit before the Covid19 era, all aspects of the Dam were inspected by the commission and where appropriate function tested and fully inspected the Dam Crest, Reservoir, Embankment Rip Rap, Dam Toe, Toe Drain, Piezometers, Spillway, Stilling Basin, Power House etc.

The commission went further that Kainji has one of the most sophisticated real-time inflow prediction and reservoir basin management systems which is a computer-based system with feeder monitors on the upstream and downstream stretches and is designed to ensure world-class hydraulics flow management for the dam, upstream and downstream safety management.

The commission stated furter that an embankment collapse with the Kainji Dam impounding 16 billion litres of water means the dam structure is breached leading to loss of containment of the impounded water resuting in what is called a dam break wave.

[t said most empirical hydraulic models will show that everything probably some decent distance on both banks of the Niger from Kanji dam location to the sea will be washed away and will probably be the biggest disaster to hit Africa since the turn of the century – destructive power of water which is very similar and destructive as a Tsunami wave but is not of seismic origin as a Tsunami.

Advertisement

The commission wondered why any person would wish this type of disaster on his or her country or continent.

What is currently happening at Kainji according to the commission is a well planned and professionally managed annual to periodic reservoir management practice of safe and controlled spilling of computed volumes of water through the Dam spillway for safety and other well designed and thought out operational reasons.

It informed the public that Kainji Dam is safe and adviced them to ignore the fake news.

The commission also directed Nigerians to check the status of PPP and concession projects on the ICRC disclosure portal via www.icrc.gov.ng or directly with the Commission.