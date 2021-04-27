Kaduna House of Assembly has declared the seat of its former Speaker Aminu Abdullahi Shagali representing Sabon Gari constituency vacant.

The former Speaker’s seat was declared vacant for absconding from all Assembly activities for more than a year without any reason.

The Assembly directed its Clerk to communicate with Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC) to announce a new date of re-run election for the seat.

The Assembly also extended the suspension of four other members: Yusuf Liman (Makera); Isah Hazo (Basawa); Nuhu Goro Shadalafiya (Kagarko) and Hon Salisu Isa member representing Magajin Gari for another 12 months.

The decisions were made by the Assembly during the plenary presided by Deputy Speaker Isaac Auta Zankai on Tuesday.