Kaduna receives Police brutality panel report, to set up white paper committee

The Kaduna government said it will issue a white paper after it has studied the report and recommendations of the Judicial panel of enquiry set up a year, two months ago to look into issues of police brutality in the state.

Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarebe, who received the report at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Monday, assured that the government will ensure that justice is served and seen to be served.

The eight- man Panel led by Justice David Wyom, was setup in October 2019 in the aftermath of the nationwide #ENDSARS protest to look into cases of police brutality.

Leader of the panel Justice David Wyom, noted that 63 petitions were admitted but the panel only sat on 43 of them.

He however declined revealing the findings of the commission, instead he asked that the public wait for the white paper which the Kaduna government will issue soon.

Part of the recommendations the panel submitted include the compensation for the victims or family members of victims who were unjustly brutalized my men of the Nigerian Police Force within the period under review.

Kaduna State government officials also used the opportunity to stress the need for the decentralization of the Nigerian Police to help the force function much more effectively.