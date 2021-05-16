Five suspected rail track vandals have been apprehended by the Kaduna State Police Command in Dalle Village, Jema’a local government area.

Two trucks loaded with locomotive railway sleepers were also recovered by the operatives.

According to Jalige Muhammad, public relations officer with the Kaduna police department, efforts are being made to apprehend all others involved in the destruction.

The police have asked the public to disregard a viral video of vandalized rail tracks attributed to the Abuja-Kaduna railway.

The video, according to the force, came from Enugu, where NSCDC operatives apprehended and paraded some rail track vandals.