Kaduna: Monarch of Bajju Chiefdom, Nuhu Bature dead

The Monarch of Bajju Chiefdom in Zonkwa, Zango Kataf Local Council of Kaduna state, His Highness, Nuhu Bature, the Agwam Bajju is dead.

The First-Class monarch passed on Saturday after a brief illness.

After years of agitation by the Bajju people for an independent paramount ruler from the British-imposed Zazzau Emirate, His Highness, Nuhu Bature became the first Monarch of the Bajju Chiefdom in 1995.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai, described the deceased monarch as good man and a proponent of peaceful existence, whose counsel and wisdom was always cherished.

The governor has also sent a condolence message to his family, praying God to grant him peace, comfort his family, and provide consolation to the entire Zonkwa Chiefdom.