Seven herders have been killed in Lere and Kauru local government areas of Kaduna state, that’s according to security personnel keeping the peace there.

Two others are battling injuries at Ningi village in the locality, while five others are still missing.

This is just as six huts were burnt during the attack.

Security personnel say it’s a reprisal to Thursday night’s invasion on Gora Gan community in Zangon Kataf local government area of the state.

There seven persons were also killed.

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai condemned the renewed killings and counter killings.

He sent condolences to families that lost loved ones, and wishes those recuperating speedy recovery.