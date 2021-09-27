Breaking News

Kaduna insecurity: Gunmen attack ECWA church in Kachia LGA, kill one worshipper

Gunmen attack ECWA Church in Kaduna

Gunmen attacked an ECWA Church in Gabaciwa, Kachia local government area, Kaduna state, killing at least one person and injuring several others.

The incident happened on Sunday, while believers were gathering for service.

Other worshippers who were seriously injured were brought to a medical facility for treatment, according to Samuel Aruwan, the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, who made the announcement in a statement.

He also mentioned that security agencies have been tasked with gathering additional information and ensuring that the criminals are apprehended.

Meanwhile Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-rufai has condemned the attack on worshippers. He also sent condolences to the family of the deceased.

