Nigeria at 61: Gov. Makinde tells Nigerians to keep praying for country, Oyo state

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has urged Nigerians and inhabitants of Oyo to continue praying for the state and the country to overcome current issues.

The governor said this during a special thanksgiving ceremony in Ibadan to commemorate Nigeria’s 61st birthday, adding that despite the country’s numerous issues, all hope is not lost.

Residents of the state should continue to support and pray for the Governor’s government to succeed in its stated commitment to uplift the state, according to the Governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Olubamiwo Adeosun.

He said: We thank God for the grace to see the 61st year of Nigeria. Many of us were here last year and, by the grace of God, we are here today.

There is much for which we should be grateful to God. He has been compassionate to us, showering us with benefits and mercy. We recognize that as a country, we still have a lot of work to do. As a result, I believe that as Christians, we should continue to pray for Nigeria, trusting that our wonderful Lord, who has begun good works with us, would faithfully complete them for us.

A year ago, we were talking about security here. It was tense in our city and land. I want to thank all of us because we have put hands together to get the security situation much calmer. So, thank you very much for what you are doing to make the security situation much better.

But, always, if you see something, say something and do something about it.

“We also thank God for our children who have started school. We thank God for the free education policy of this administration.

“Please, continue to pray for us so that we will be able to complete the good works we have started.”

In his sermon, the Provost of the Cathedral of St. Peter, Aremo, Ibadan, Revd. Adewale Adebiyi, urged leaders in the country to rule with absolute fear of God.

He maintained that Nigerian leaders should continue to live and lead in accordance with “God’s injunctions.”