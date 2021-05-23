Bandits in Kaduna have killed the driver to the Emir of Birnin Gwari, Jibril Mai-Gwari the Second.

The driver Nasiru Mohammed was shot by armed Bandits while driving back to Kaduna around Ungwan Yako in Brinin Gwari local government area of the state.

The state Commissioner for Security and Home affairs Samuel Aruwan, said the state Governor Nasir El- Rufai, is saddened by the incident.

According to him, Governor El-Rufai has sent condolences to His Royal Highness the Emir of Birnin Gwari, and also prayed for the repose of the soul of the slain driver.