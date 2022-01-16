Kaduna: Gunmen attack wedding celebration in Giwa LGA, kill four, injure several others

At least four persons have been killed and several others injured after gunmen attacked and opened fire at a wedding ceremony in Kaduna State.

The terrorist who came on motorcycles stormed the wedding ceremony which was taking place at Dikko Village in Giwa Local Council on Friday and shot sporadically, causing panic.

Four guests were reportedly killed while injured victims were taken to health facility to recieve treatment.

The incident was confirmed by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Saturday.

In another similar development, the commissioner revealed that terrorists also stormed Maikarfi community in Kufana, Kajuru local Government area of the State, killing a villager.

Governor Nasir El- Rufai has sent condolences to the famalies of the victims, He also charged security authorities in the state to intensify efforts to bring the terrorist to justice.