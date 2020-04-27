The Kaduna state government has extended the quarantine orders being enforced in the state for another thirty days, effective Sunday, 26th April.

The decision follows a recommendation by the state standing committee on Covid-19, chaired by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe.

In the meantime, the two day lockdown window usually accorded citizens has been reduced to one, being Wednesday until the trajectory of Covid – 19 infections becomes clearer.

The government says with Covid-19 cases rising rapidly in neighbouring states and the FCT, Kaduna State residents require further strengthening and more vigorous enforcement.

Wearing of facemasks in the state is now to be robustly enforced as a critical public health measure to reduce person to person transmission.

But for those on essential services, all citizens are to remain at home and public places closed.

The government says the Quarantine Orders prescribe fines, imprisonment and forfeiture for violations of the provisions specified therein.

The Nasir El-Rufa’i led administration says no visitor is welcome to enter the state while the Covid-19 pandemic is raging.

Mobile courts have been empowered by the Quarantine Orders to try violators and impose the prescribed penalties, including fines, imprisonment and forfeiture of vehicles, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, the government has directed all its senior appointees, including Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries, Special Advisers and Heads of Agencies to each donate N500,000 in April 2020.

They will in subsequent months donate 50% of their salaries until the quarantine ends.

Career public servants earning a net pay of N67,000 and above after tax will also donate 25% of their pay monthly whilst the quarantine conditions are in place.

The government is calling on donors to support by providing personal protective equipment, PCR machines, medical facilities and equipment, facemasks, food, pharmaceuticals, and fertilizer, seeds and seedlings and other support for farmers.