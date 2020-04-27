The Nigeria military through the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has killed several ISWAP fighters at the fringes of the lake Chad in Borno State.

Coordinator of the Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, in a statement said the air strikes were carried out as part of ongoing operations to destroy the insurgents.

He said the strikes which were conducted on Saturday followed series of intelligence reports on the location points of the insurgents.

The CDMO said fighter jets were deployed to terrorists hideout, leading to the killing of several insurgents.

He assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North East, will intensify offensive operations against the enemies of the nation.