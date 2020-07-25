The Kaduna State Government has extended the 24-hour curfew in force in Kauru and Zangon-Kataf local government area to Jema’a and Kaura local government areas.

The Government said the extension was with immediate effect and this was to help contain violence, restore law and order and protect lives.

Kaduna State Governor, El-Rufai said the extension of the curfew was made at the request of secuirty agencies.

“At the request of security agencies, the Kaduna State Government has extended to Jema’a and Kaura LGAs the 24-hour curfew that is in force in Kauru and Zangon-Kataf LGAs, with immediate effect. This is to help contain violence, enforce order and protect lives” he tweeted on his offcial twitter handle.

The State Governor blamed the incessant killings on what he termed “cycle of attacks, revenge and reprisals.”