The Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has condemned the abduction of the founder and Managing Director, Tito group of companies, Isaac Akinkunmi early Friday in Makurdi by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

His displeasure was contained in a statement by his chief press secretary Terver Akase who described the incident as unfortunate and unacceptable.

He said Mr Akinkunmi is a peace-loving man who has contributed immensely to the Benue economy, particularly in Makurdi where his companies have employed many youths of the state.

Governor Ortom urged the kidnappers to free the founder of Tito group to return to his family unhurt and without conditions.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, Sewuese Anene explained that four gunmen abducted Isaac Akinkunmi at his residence at new GRA after scaling the fence into his house.

His neighbour who preferred to be anonymous said the businessman was abducted after he could not provide the money requested by the heavily armed men.

“The kidnappers were heavily armed broke into the new GRA residence around 12:30am and for about one hour, they ransacked the home. They asked him for money but he had none to give to them so they picked him in his car and drove off”.

He added that his vehicle was later discovered around lower Benue where it was abandoned, but no news yet about his whereabout.

The Benue State police command noted that investigations into the abduction has commenced, with a pledge to communicate new developments to newsmen.