Breaking News

Kaduna govt announces ban on motorcycles for personal, commercial use for three months

Kaduna govt announces ban on motorcycles for three months

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has revealed that telecoms services have been disrupted in several sections of the state due to a military assault on bandits in those regions.

The commissioner also announced a ban on the use of motorcycles for commercial and personal purposes for three months beginning on Thursday 30th September 2021.

Trycycles are now to operate from 6am to 7pm while all commercial vehicles operating in the state are to be painted with yellow and green colours.

These among others are part of measures taken by the Kaduna state government with the advice of security agencies to address the security situation in Kaduna and other North – West states.

The government said it regrets the restraint these measures will have on innocent citizens but they have become necessary in order to win the fight against the enemies of peace.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Manufacturers call for increased forex allocation to Industrial sector

TVCN
Feb 21, 2017

Manufacturers have described the current $567.31m allocated to the industrial sector by the Central…

No war between Executive, Legislature, says Ita Enang

TVCN
Apr 7, 2017

The Special Adviser to president Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters, Ita Enang has again…

AFAN President urges smallholders to be more productive

TVCN
Jun 12, 2018

The national president of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, has called on Federal government…

Police arrest abductor/killer of 6 year old in kogi, 24 Others

TVCN
Jan 20, 2021

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested one Friday Domozu, 23years native of Jarkama Village,…

TVC News Special Reports

Governor El-Rufai signs penal law to castrate rapists

17 Sep 2020 10.34 am

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has…

Continue reading

Kaduna Govt extends 24-hr curfew in force in Kauru, Zangon-Kataf LGAs to 2 other LGAs

25 Jul 2020 1.10 pm

The Kaduna State Government has extended…

Continue reading

Kaduna government files for strict supervision of El Zakzaky, wife’s medical trip

07 Aug 2019 9.38 pm

The Kaduna state government has filed  for…

Continue reading