Kaduna Assembly Speaker mourns colleague killed by unknown gunmen

A member of the Kaduna state house of Assembly, Rilwanu Aminu Gadagau has been reportedly killed by gunmen in Kaduna State.

The Speaker of the Kaduna State House of assembly, Yusuf Zailani, confirmed the incident in a statement signed by his Media aid.

The statement noted that lawmaker was killed during a bandits attack along Zaria – Kaduna highway on Monday.

It further explained that the remains of the deceased lawmaker were discovered in a morgue on Wednesday, suspected to have been on of those killed by bandits along the Zaria road on Monday night.

Rilwanu Aminu was the lawmaker representing Giwa West Constituency at the state House of Assemble and also the current Chairman, Committee on Local Government and Rural Development.