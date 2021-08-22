Fifteen additional student abducted from Bethel Baptist College in Kaduna State have regained their freedom.

The students were released Saturday night at a village in Chikun local government area after some of the conditions for their release were met by their parents and a certain amount was also paid to the bandits as ransom, sources said.

The Kaduna state government and Police authorities are yet to comment on this development but sources say the student were recovered from a drop off location and have been handed over to their parents.

We recall that 121 students were abducted by bandits form Bethel Baptist College located at Maraban Rido in Chikun Local government area, 5th of July this year when armed bandits broke into the school shooting sporadically to cause panic. Two security operatives were killed in the process.

Twenty eight of the student were released by the bandits 25th of July after ransom was paid by their parent and food material also handed over to them. At least seven other students have escaped at different times while others were rescued by the military who have been on a trail of the bandits.

The latest development, therefore, brings the total number of recovered students to fifty six out of one hundred and twenty one students abducted on the 5th of July.

At least sixty five students are still in the custody of the bandits who are bent on a ransom of eighty million Naira.

Every day, the parents of the abducted kids, along with the school administration, meet on the school grounds to pray for the safe release of the remaining pupils, who have now been held captive for at least forty-nine and two days.