Calistus Onaga, the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, has advised the federal government to reassess its security approach so that it is perceived as comprehensive rather than sectional.

He made the remarks during the Holy Mass and formal opening of the Catholic Bishops Conference of 2021 in Enugu.

In the face of Nigeria’s escalating insecurity, Bishop Onaga urged for a review of the country’s security plan that is not perceived as imbalanced.

He called on the government to be steadfast in ensuring that the tactics used to crack down on secessionist agitators in the South are also used to combat banditry and insurgency in the Northern half of the country.

Bishop Onaga urged members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra to reconsider its Sit-at-Home Order, among other issues addressed, as a precautionary move to protect the socioeconomic well-being of residents in the South East region.

The Pope is represented by Anthony Guido Filipazzi at the one-week national Catholic Bishops Conference, which includes Catholic Bishops from all 36 states and the FCT.