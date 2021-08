Practitioners in the movie industry in Nigeria have described the late veteran actress, Rachel Oniga, as a hardworking thespian who helped grow the sector.

She was described as a mother who was always willing to help young actors grow their craft.

At the tribute night in Lagos, practitioners in the Nigeria film industry said that she has left a vacuum that will be difficult to fill.

Rachel Oniga died on the 30th July 2021, reportedly of heart disease in Lagos