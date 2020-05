Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Italy after almost two months in Coronavirus lockdown in his native Portugal.

The Italian side recalled 10 overseas players as Serie A clubs were given the green light to return to individual training on Monday

The 35-year-old played Juventus’s last Serie A game against Inter Milan behind closed doors at the Allianz Stadium.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner will spend two weeks in quarantine having returned from Portugal.