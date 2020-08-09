Italian Club Juventus have named former player, Andrea Pirlo as their new Manager following the sack of Maurizio Sarri early on Saturday.

Pirlo is promoted to manage the senior team, just one week after he was named as coach of the club’s under-23 team, where he was yet to take charge of a match.

The Club in a statement said its choice is based on the belief that Pirlo has what it takes to lead the team to new successes.

Former coach Maurizio Sarri was fired on Saturday, hours after the club was knocked out of the Champions League by Olympic Lyon.