The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, has arraigned the convener of RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore and four others before a magistrate court.

The defendants were on 1st January 2021 arrested by the Special weapons tactical team in Abuja while protesting to mark the New Year celebration.

They were arraigned on a 3 count charge of Criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly and public disturbance.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Advertisement

The Prosecution, however, alleged that the defendants were arrested on New Year eve with placards calling for a violent revolution against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sowore had earlier before the protest charged Nigerians on Twitter to hold a crossover protest by picking up a candle and a placard showing their grievances against the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Meanwhile, a group on Sunday condemned the arrest and detention of the former presidential candidate. The group describes it as a complete violation of his fundamental human rights and called for his immediate release.

This is not the first time Sowore will be arrested. He was detained for over 100 days in 2019 for calling for a #RevolutionNowProtest.