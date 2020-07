The leaderships of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the United Labour Congress have closed ranks after fiveyears of leadership crisis.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba and his ULC counterpart, Joe Ajaero, at a joint news conference in Abuja announced the ceasefire.

With the latest development, the affiliate unions of the ULC are back to Labour House under the banner of the NLC.

They said the move will further deepen the pursue of workers’ interest.