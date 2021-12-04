Just In: Multiple explosions rocked 1000 housing estate Maiduguri

Multiple explosions has rocked one thousand housing estate Maiduguri early this morning, affecting six houses in the estate thereby causing panic to residents.

TVC News however learnt that there no life was lost as at the time of filing this report.

This is the first time the estate is experiencing explosion since it’s establishment.

The estate shares a fence with the Maiduguri Hajj camp where surrendered Boko Haram terrorists are camped.

At the time of filing this report Security operatives are on ground and normalcy has been restored in the area.