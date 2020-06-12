Lagos state government has discharged 90 fully recovered Coronavirus patients; 30 females and 60, from its Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

The state government announced this on its twitter handle some minutes ago.

The patients; 28 from Onikan, 9 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 10 from Agidingbi, 5 from Gbagada, 2 from First Cardiology, 10 from Lekki and 26 from LUTH Isolation Centres were, discharged after testing negative to #COVID19, the state added.

With this, the number of COVID-19 cases successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 1137.

The state however advised citizens to adhere strictly to Physical distancing and hand hygiene.