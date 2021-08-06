Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi has signed six bills recently passed by the Ekiti State House of Assembly, into Law.
At a short ceremony at the governor’s office in Ado Ekiti, Mr Fayemi said the laws will help boost good governance in the state.
The bills are:
Ekiti State Legislative Funds Management Bill 2021
Ekiti State Judiciary Funds Management Bill 2021
Ekiti State Creation of Local Government Area Amendment Bill 2021
Ekiti State office of the Attorney-General Bill 2021
Ekiti State Consumer Protection Bill 2021, and
Ekiti State Economic Development Council Bill 2021