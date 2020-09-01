Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has dsclosed that he will embark on a ‘legislative diplomacy’ visit to Ghana on Wednesday, over growing hostilities against Nigerians living in the West African country.

Gbajabiamila made this known to State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

The Speaker said he got the blessing of President Buhari to meet with the speaker of the Ghanaian parliament to find a solution to the problem of the incessant and growing attacks on Nigerians in Ghana.

This is coming four days after the Nigerian Government warned through the minister of information, Lai Mohammed, that it will no longer tolerate the maltreatment of its citizens in Ghana.

In the statement issued on August 28 the Minister of Information and Culture said the Federal Government is deeply concerned by the incessant harassment and the progressive acts of hostility towards the country by Ghanaian authorities adding that Nigeria is considering measures to address the situation.