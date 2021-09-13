Breaking News

Just In: Flood kills three, destroys properties in Abuja Estate

Leave a comment
Just In: Flood kills three, destroys properties in Abuja Estate Just In: Flood kills three, destroys properties in Abuja Estate

Floods brought about by an early morning downpour wreaked havoc at the Trademoore estate in Lugbe, Abuja on Monday, claiming three lives.

Many houses, vehicles and other properties were also damaged in the flood.

The Fire service and other safety officials from the Abuja administration paid a visit to the scene on Monday morning.

The estate witnesses such floods annually during the rainy season.

The residents seek government intervention in order to at put an end to the recurrence of this sad incident.

 

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Makinde inaugurates Steering Committee for Oyo State Devt Plan

TVCN
Nov 6, 2020

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde has inaugurated the Steering Committee for the Oyo State Development…

NNPC assures Nigerians of steady petrol supply

TVCN
Feb 14, 2017

The Nigerian National petroleum corporation has announced measures aimed at sustaining the supply of…

UN calls for immediate release of missing #Dapchigirls

TVCN
Feb 28, 2018

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, has called for the immediate and unconditional…

France, Wold Bank pledge $56m to fight erosion in Senegal

TVCN
Feb 4, 2018

France and the World Bank have jointly pledged to invest about $56m to fight coastal erosion in the…

Related

TVC News Special Reports

Funke Akindele gave me money to rent new apartment – Pa James

23 Jul 2020 6.16 pm

Continue reading

Flood destroys 300 houses in Katsina

26 Aug 2019 10.03 pm

At least three hundred houses have collapsed…

Continue reading

NHSA warns of rise in water level in Adamwa, Taraba, Benue

16 Sep 2019 3.23 pm

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency…

Continue reading