Just In: Flood kills three, destroys properties in Abuja Estate

Floods brought about by an early morning downpour wreaked havoc at the Trademoore estate in Lugbe, Abuja on Monday, claiming three lives.

Many houses, vehicles and other properties were also damaged in the flood.

The Fire service and other safety officials from the Abuja administration paid a visit to the scene on Monday morning.

The estate witnesses such floods annually during the rainy season.

The residents seek government intervention in order to at put an end to the recurrence of this sad incident.