Armed Bandits have killed two more abducted Greenfield University students, bringing the total number to five.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who broke the news said the bodies have been evacuated to a mortuary and the university has been notified of the development.

Mr Aruwan said governor El-Rufai is saddened by the evil perpetrated against innocent students abducted while pursuing their education for a glorious future.

He said the government has sent its deep empathy to their families and the university management, and prayed for the repose of their souls.

The students were abducted on April 20.