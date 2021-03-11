At least two suspected armed bandits have been killed by men of the Nigeria army at Massallacin Gongono village in Tangaza local government area.

A military source not authorised to speak on the matter told TVC News Correspondent in Sokoto that the bandits attacked the military base in Tangaza, but were resisted by men and officers of the Nigeria army with a superior firepower.

He says no casualty on the side of the Nigeria army and no civilian is caught in the cross fire as the bandits were roundly defeated in the battle.

Sources in the community say, the casualty figures on the part of the bandits may be more than the recorded figures as they say the bandits were seen moving the corpses of their member in an Hilux Van.

Effort to speak with the army authority in Sokoto on this matter was unsuccessful as call put through the mobile line of the command’s public relations officer was not going through as at the time of filing this report .