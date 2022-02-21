Just In: APC notifies INEC on conduct of zonal congresses

The All Progressives Congress has notified the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, of its zonal congresses scheduled to hold on 26th March 2022.’

The notice of the congresses is contained in a memo jointly signed by the Secretary and chairman, Caretaker committee of the party and made available to newsmen on Monday.

According to the party, the notice supersedes its earlier notice for national convention.

The party enjoined the electoral body to arrange its officials to monitor the exercise accordingly.

