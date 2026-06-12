Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has described June 12 as a defining symbol of Nigeria’s democratic journey, urging deeper reflection on the state of governance, electoral integrity, and the social contract. Obi made the remarks in a statement shared on his X handle on Friday, June 12, 2026, noting…...

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has described June 12 as a defining symbol of Nigeria’s democratic journey, urging deeper reflection on the state of governance, electoral integrity, and the social contract.

Obi made the remarks in a statement shared on his X handle on Friday, June 12, 2026, noting that the annual Democracy Day commemoration should go beyond celebration to national self-assessment.

According to him, June 12 continues to serve as a benchmark for evaluating the country’s democratic progress and institutional performance.

“Every year on June 12, the conversation inevitably turns to a critical assessment of the state of our nation. It serves as an annual benchmark for asking important questions: Are our elections today as transparent as they were in 1993? Is the social contract being honoured? Are the institutions of governance truly serving the people?” he wrote.

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Obi said the significance of June 12 lies in its role as both a moment of reflection and a reminder of the power of the people’s democratic will.

“Ultimately, June 12 is a powerful blend of reflection and aspiration. It honours a fractured past while serving as a constant and foundational reminder of the immense power inherent in the collective democratic will of the Nigerian people,” he stated.

He further described June 12 as central to Nigeria’s democratic identity, noting that it represents both historical struggle and political evolution.

“For us in Nigeria, June 12 is not merely a date on the calendar; it is the emotional and structural bedrock of our modern democratic identity,” he said.

Obi added that the day symbolises both a national tragedy and the triumph of collective democratic expression.

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“Officially recognised as Democracy Day, June 12 carries deep historical, political, and social significance, representing both a monumental tragedy and the ultimate triumph of the collective will of the people,” he said.

He called for continued reflection on the lessons of the 1993 presidential election and urged Nigerians to recommit to strengthening democratic institutions.